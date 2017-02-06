BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
Feb 6 Essar Steel Algoma Inc
* ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
* STAY OF PROCEEDINGS HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017 TO CORRESPOND TO EXTENSION OF DIP
CONTINUE TO OPERATE BUSINESS AS USUAL WHILE WE LOOK TO ENGAGE IN TALKS WITH UNION IN "PURSUIT OF AGREEMENT THAT WORKS FOR ALL PARTIES"
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.