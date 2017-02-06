Feb 6 BlackRock's Strategist Richard Turnill:

* Says "economic outlook is picking up"

* "We believe the political risk priced into European markets around upcoming French & German elections is overstated"

* Believe European equities should benefit in a reflation scenario in Europe, absent any other shocks

* Says European earnings have historically been more sensitive to global economy pick-ups than U.S. counterparts

* Says "we see long-term opportunities in emerging markets bonds, but higher valuations give us pause today"

* Says "we favor emerging markets equities and European stocks that benefit from global growth including EMs"

* Says we are upgrading European equities to overweight

* Upgrading European equities to overweight and cutting emerging market debt to neutral over short term

