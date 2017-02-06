Feb 6 Raymond James Financial Inc :

* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes

* Elected to redeem all 6.90 pct senior notes due 2042 on March 15; principal amount outstanding of the notes is $350 million

* Redemption price of notes will be equal to 100 percent of principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: