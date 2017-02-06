Feb 6 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Occidental Petroleum replaces nearly 190 percent of 2016
production
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says 2016 year-end proved
reserves of 2.4 billion BOE, an increase of over 9 percent
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says total company reserves
replacement ratio of nearly 190 percent, with Permian resources
replacing approximately 290 percent
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says 2016 preliminary domestic
proved reserves totaled 1.4 billion BOE compared to 1.3 billion
BOE at end of 2015
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says in 2016, Occidental's
domestic operations had proved reserves additions from all
sources of 192 million BOE
* Occidental Petroleum Corp says as of December 31, 2016,
company's proved reserves consisted of 56 percent oil, 17
percent NGL and 27 percent gas
* Occidental Petroleum says as of Dec 31, 2016, of total
proved reserves, about 56 percent is in United States and 44
percent in international locations
