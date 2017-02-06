BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 6 Quotient Ltd
* Qtrly loss per share $1.06
* Quotient Ltd - Qtrly total revenue $ 4.8 million versus $ 4.4 million
* For fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, expects total revenue in range of $21.0 to $21.3 million
* Sees operating loss in range of $70.0 to $75.0 million for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V