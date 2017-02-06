Feb 6 Bank Mutual Corp :

* Bank Mutual Corp - board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program to replace a previous plan that expired on February 1, 2017

* Bank Mutual Corp - under plan approved today, Bank Mutual Corporation may repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock

* Bank Mutual Corp - board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: