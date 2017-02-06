BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 6 Bank Mutual Corp :
* Bank Mutual Corp - board of directors approved a new stock repurchase program to replace a previous plan that expired on February 1, 2017
* Bank Mutual Corp - under plan approved today, Bank Mutual Corporation may repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock
* Bank Mutual Corp - board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V