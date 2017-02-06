UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Kathmandu Holdings Ltd -
* Total sales for 1h fy2017 will be approximately $196.3 million compared to $196.0 million for comparative prior period
* Same store sales growth for 26 weeks ending 29 january 2017 was 3.4% on a constant currency basis
* Group net profit after tax ("npat") for 1H FY2017 will be approximately $9.9m
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources