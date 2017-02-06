EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 7 Macquarie Group Ltd :
* Asx alert-2017 macquarie group operational briefing media release-mqg.ax
* Continues to expect FY17 result for group to be broadly in line with FY16
* Expects year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) combined net profit contribution from operating groups to be broadly in line with year ended 31 March 2016
* FY17 tax rate is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy16
* FY bank CET1 ratio 10.5%
* Group's short-term outlook remains subject to a range of challenges including market conditions, impact of foreign exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.