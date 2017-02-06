Feb 7 Macquarie Group Ltd :

* Continues to expect FY17 result for group to be broadly in line with FY16

* Expects year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) combined net profit contribution from operating groups to be broadly in line with year ended 31 March 2016

* FY17 tax rate is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy16

* FY bank CET1 ratio 10.5%

* FY bank CET1 ratio 10.5%

* Group's short-term outlook remains subject to a range of challenges including market conditions, impact of foreign exchange