Feb 6 Advance Auto Parts Inc
* Advance Auto Parts - In conjunction with entering into
credit facilit Advance Stores Co, terminated credit agreement
dated as of Dec 5, 2013
* Advance Auto Parts- On Jan 31,co as guarantor, entered
into new credit agreement which provides $1 billion unsecured
revolving credit facility -SEC Filing
* Advance Auto Parts Inc - New revolver provides for
issuance of letters of credit with a sublimit of $200 million
* Advance Auto Parts - Co may request total revolving
commitment be increased by an amount not exceeding $250 million
during term of 2017 credit agreement
* Advance Auto Parts Inc - Revolving facility terminates in
January 2022
