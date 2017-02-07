Feb 7 Wisekey International Holding AG :

* Acquires Quovadis, international certification authority capability for eIDAS and IoT

* Significant synergies between Quovadis and WISeKey in core electronic identity and IoT business expected

* Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2017

* Prelim consolidated FY2016 financial results for Wisekey shows revenues of $11 million

* For FY2017, expects probability weighted consolidated revenues of between $110 million - $120 million whilst achieving profitability on all P&L levels

* Reported consolidated net loss for FY2016 will be around $43 million, impacted by non-cash, accounting book losses of $32 million Source text - bit.ly/2le3d1R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)