Feb 7 Axfood AB

* Says the board of directors proposes long-term share-based incentive programme (LTIP)

* Says the maximum number of shares in Axfood that can be granted under LTIP 2017 is limited to 200,000

* Says as proposed, the programme includes approximately 70 employees