Feb 7 Firstgroup Plc

* Trend of overall trading and expectations for full year unchanged *

* Reported group revenue increased by 12.8% in q3

* Group revenue in constant currency was flat, with growth in north america offset by previously announced rail franchise changes and first bus trading

* Industry-Wide market conditions continue to be challenging for first bus

* First bus like-for-like passenger revenues decreased by 0.6% in q3, a modest improvement on first half

First rail q3 like-for-like passenger revenue growth 1.1%