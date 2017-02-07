UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 7 Bp Plc
* We have adapted by cutting our controllable cash costs by $7 billion from 2014 - a full year earlier than planned - ceo
* Bp now anticipates balancing its organic sources and uses of cash by end of 2017 in a brent oil price environment of around $60 a barrel.
* Divestment proceeds for 2017 are expected to be $4.5-5.5 billion, reverting to $2-3 billion a year thereafter.
* Including estimated additional organic capital spending associated with portfolio additions, organic capital expenditure is now expected to be $16-17 billion in 2017
* Bp is moving towards completion of process for resolving business economic loss (bel) claims arising from 2010 oil spill
* Amounts to resolve remaining claims are expected to be substantially paid in 2017
* In 2017 cash payments related to spill are expected to be lower than in 2016, around $4.5-5.5 billion, around $2 billion in 2018 and little over $1 billion a year from 2019
* Pre-Tax charge of $625 million was taken in quarter to reflect latest estimate for claims, including bel claims, and associated costs
* Together with non-cash impact of ongoing unwind of discounting effects on provision and other costs, a total pre-tax charge of $800 million was taken in q4
* Total cumulative charge for incident is now $62.6 billion on a pre-tax basis, $44.1 billion after tax. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.