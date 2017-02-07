Feb 7 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon :
* Expanding its global additive manufacturing (AM) business with a state-of--art R&D and
production facility for additively manufactured advanced components in Charlotte metro area in
North Carolina, USA
* Will invest around 55 million Swiss francs ($55.36 million) in this facility in 2017 and
2018, and expects to create over 100 new jobs at this site over longer term
* Expects demand for additively manufactured metal components to increase rapidly in coming
years, making it one of key growth areas in next-generation manufacturing technologies
* Charlotte site will be fully operational in 2018. Oerlikon will already begin its AM
business activities in Charlotte from beginning of 2017 at an interim facility
