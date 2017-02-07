Feb 7 Fagron NV :

* Fagron realises turnover of 421.8 million euros ($451.75 million)

* FY turnover 421.8 million euros, a decrease of 1.3 pct (2015: 427.6 million euros)

* FY REBITDA amounts to 90.6 million euros or 21.5 pct of turnover (2015: 23.1 pct)FY net loss from continued operations 18.1 million euros versus loss of 24.9 million euros year ago

* Will propose to the annual general meeting of shareholders of 8 May to not pay a dividend over the 2016 financial year

* "Fagron's FSPS activities in United States have shown strong growth over past year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)