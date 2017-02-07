BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Alk Abello A/S :
* Q4 total revenue 754 million Danish crowns ($108.49 million) versus 687 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 121 million crowns versus 123 million crowns year ago
* Revenue in North America showed double-digit growth
* Says additional close to 300 million crowns will be allocated to number of growth initiatives
* Increases its capital expenditure on production capacity by 150 million-200 million crowns
* 2017 total revenue is projected at 2.8 billion-3.0 billion crowns
* 2017 reported EBITDA is expected at 300 million crowns due to accelerated investments in growth initiatives
* Says additional resource allocations will inevitably slow earnings in 2017 when compared to an exceptional 2016
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 5 crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9499 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: