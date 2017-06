Feb 7 Genel Energy Plc

* Notes announcement from dno asa, as operator of tawke field, that tawke field partners have received a payment of $35.45 million from kurdistan regional government as payment towards november 2016 crude oil deliveries

* Payment reflects full settlement of invoiced amount for november 2016 oil sales, and includes $29.73 million towards monthly entitlement and $5.72 million towards recovery of historical receivables