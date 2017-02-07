BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 UDG Healthcare Plc :
* 1St quarter trading update
* Good start to year and full year guidance issued
* Group has made a good start to financial year with operating profits for quarter to 31 december 2016 well ahead of same quarter last year
* Performance has been driven by continued good underlying growth and impact of acquisitions
* As a result of fall in value of sterling, reported profit growth was moderated by translation of our sterling profits into us dollars.
* Expects constant currency adjusted diluted eps 1 for year to 30 Sept 2017 to be between 13% and 16% ahead of last year's continuing group eps of us$ 31.8c (euro: 28.6c).
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders