Feb 7 London Stock Exchange Group Plc :

* London stock exchange > - Confirm that they have submitted commitments, comprising proposed sale of LCH SA , in response to preliminary competition concerns raised and with a view to obtaining commission clearance of merger

* Commission will now market test commitments

* As a result of this development, commission's review timetable is automatically extended by 15 working days to 3 april 2017.