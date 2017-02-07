Feb 7 InVision AG
* FY EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) increased by
33 percent to 3.5 euros (2015: 2.7 million euros)
* Total revenues of 12.4 million euros in fiscal year 2016
* In coming months, InVision plans to aggressively invest
ongoing surplus in expanding its sales and marketing resources,
in order to subsequently accelerate substantial growth
* It is planned to hire up to 180 new employees, especially
in USA, Germany and UK, until end of fiscal year 2018
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)