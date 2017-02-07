Feb 7 Palm Hills Developments Company Sae
* Q4 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 235
million versus EGP 169 million year ago
* Q4 consol revenue EGP 2.00 billion versus EGP 1.06
billion year ago
* FY consol net profit EGP 785.3 million versus EGP 948.5
million year ago
* FY consol revenue EGP 5.63 billion versus EGP 3.64 billion
year ago
* Expects to monetize receivables of up to EGP 1 billion
during 2017
* "Still expect sales growth in FY 2017"
* Expects to finalize all construction works of Village Gate
and VGK Malls during FY 2017, and to be operational during FY
2018
* Is currently in active negotiations to acquire on
co-development basis 130 feddan in Alexandria
Source:(bit.ly/2leq65C)
Further company coverage: