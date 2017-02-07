UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Ceat Ltd
* Consol Dec quarter net profit 838.3 million rupees
* Consol Dec quarter total income from operations 15.57 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.12 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 14.84 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2klXPIo Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources