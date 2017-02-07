Feb 7 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Says Airtel has provided Jio sufficient PoI capacity to serve over 190 million customers

* Says PoIs have been provided well above customer growth projection provided by Jio to Airtel

* Says of 27,719 PoIs - 79% of total - have been dedicated for incoming calls from Jio customer

* Says capacity has been released at a staggering pace, something not seen before in Indian telecom industry

* Capacity provided ideal for serving over 190 million customers on Jio network; more than double of 72.5 million total customers currently claimed by Jio

* Says Airtel has been providing PoIs to Jio, well ahead of commencement of its commercial operations

* Says Vodafone with 202 million customers has been provided a total of approx. 40,600 PoIs by Airtel over a period of 21 years

* Says capacity released is much more than comparable capacity provided by Airtel to other operators

* Says huge asymmetry in traffic due to Jio's free offers has also resulted complete failure of present IUC regime

* "Appears that constant rhetoric by Jio with regard to PoIs is aimed at covering up technical issues in their own network "

* Says ever since commercial launch of services by Jio in September 2016, Airtel has honoured its regulatory obligations

* Present termination charge of 14 paise is less than half of actual cost of terminating calls on network, resulting in huge loss to co

* Due to continued non-compliance of TRAI's tariff orders by Jio, there is a tsunami of incoming voice traffic on airtel network Source text: [India's largest telecommunications services provider, today said that it has provided a total of over 35,000 Points of Interconnect (PoIs) to Reliance Jio ("Jio") in record time of just five months. Of these 27, 719 PoIs - 79% of the total - have been dedicated for incoming calls from Jio customers, which is the highest amongst all operators. The PoIs have been provided well above the customer growth projection provided by Jio to Airtel. The capacity provided is ideal for serving over 190 million customers on the Jio network and is more than double of the 72.5 million total customers currently claimed by Jio. On the contrary, due to continued non-compliance of TRAI's tariff orders by Jio by providing free services for the past 5-6 months, there is a tsunami of incoming voice traffic on the Airtel network, thereby, impacting the service experience of our customers. The huge asymmetry in traffic due to Jio's free offers has also resulted complete failure of the present IUC regime, which assumes nearly symmetric traffic while fixing the below cost termination charge. The present termination charge of 14 paise is less than half of the actual cost of terminating calls on the network, resulting in huge loss to the company]