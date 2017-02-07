Feb 7 Gillette India Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 547.5 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.97 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 522.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.43 billion rupees

* Says unforeseen liquidity crunch in market impacted trade inventories and consumer offtake