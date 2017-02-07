UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Gillette India Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 547.5 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.97 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 522.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.43 billion rupees
* Says unforeseen liquidity crunch in market impacted trade inventories and consumer offtake Source text:bit.ly/2kI3xW3 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources