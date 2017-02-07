UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Future Retail Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 43.22 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 538.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 24.36 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kHPtMh Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources