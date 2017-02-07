Feb 7 Strategic Oil And Gas Ltd :

* Strategic oil & gas ltd. Meets 2016 exit production guidance

* Strategic oil and gas ltd - is now drilling its third muskeg well and maintains its production guidance of 4,000 boe/d exiting first half of 2017

* Strategic oil and gas-with respect to outstanding convertible debentures, has elected to pay interest in kind for semi-annual interest payment due on Feb 28, 2017

* Strategic oil and gas -about $3.7 million in additional debentures will be issued, which are convertible into shares of strategic at $0.135 per common share