Feb 7 Immersion Corp
* Immersion reaches agreement with viex capital advisors,
llc
* Immersion corp - immersion has agreed to nominate to its
board of directors, and support election of daniel p. Mccurdy
* Immersion corp - viex and its affiliates have agreed to
vote their shares in support of election of immersion's slate of
recommended directors
* Immersion corp - also agreed to submit to a stockholder
vote a binding proposal to declassify board
* Immersion - proposal if approved would result in first
annual election of directors with 1-year terms occurring at co's
2018 annual meeting
