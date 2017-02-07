Feb 7 Ceat Ltd :

* Says withstood impact of demonetisation with marginal effect on volume growth in quarter

* Says qtrly margins saw a dip on account of demonetization linked demand drop in the passenger and two wheeler segments

* Raw material prices been seeing upward trend in last few months, will put pressure on margins, if not compensated by price increases next year