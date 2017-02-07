UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 Clearwater Seafoods Inc :
* Clearwater increases investment in market leading arctic surf clam fishery
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc -announce today more than $5 million in new investments in Clearwater's Arctic surf clam fishery
* Clearwater Seafoods Inc-additional investment of $3.6 million will be made in Clearwater's existing grand bank, Newfoundland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources