BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co :
* H1 net profit after tax EGP 43.4 million versus EGP 25 million year ago
* H1 revenue EGP 101.1 million versus EGP 103 million year ago
* Floatation of Egyptian pound had a positive impact of EGP 66.4 million on H1 results Source: (bit.ly/2jXMIXG) Further company coverage: )
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: