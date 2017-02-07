Feb 7 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth
amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec
filing
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - amendment to reduce
interest rate applicable to tranche b term loans under credit
agreement -sec filing
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - proceeds of new refinancing
were used to prepay in full all of existing tranche b term loans
that were not converted
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding-as per amendment, lenders
under existing credit agreement converted existing tranche b
term loans to new tranche of tranche b term loans
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - new refinancing tranche
b term loans will mature on june 30, 2023
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - lenders converted existing
tranche b term loans into new tranche of tranche b term loans in
aggregate amount of about $399 million
