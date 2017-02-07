Feb 7 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec filing

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - amendment to reduce interest rate applicable to tranche b term loans under credit agreement -sec filing

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - proceeds of new refinancing were used to prepay in full all of existing tranche b term loans that were not converted

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding-as per amendment, lenders under existing credit agreement converted existing tranche b term loans to new tranche of tranche b term loans

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - new refinancing tranche b term loans will mature on june 30, 2023

* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - lenders converted existing tranche b term loans into new tranche of tranche b term loans in aggregate amount of about $399 million