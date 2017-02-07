Feb 7 Steris PLC

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 loss per share $0.06

* Steris PLC - revising its revenue outlook to approximately 4 pct constant currency organic revenue growth for fiscal 2017

* Steris PLC - revising its outlook for adjusted earnings per diluted share to now be in range of $3.70 - $3.76 for fiscal 2017

* Steris PLC - sees FY 2017 reported revenue growth expectations to approximately 17 pct for fiscal 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.89, revenue view $2.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $678.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fiscal 2017 Q3 revenue increased 5 pct to $646.8 million compared with $618.7 million in Q3 of fiscal 2016

* Steris PLC - free cash flow is now expected to be approximately $260 million for fiscal 2017

* Constant currency organic revenue growth was 3 pct for Q3 of fiscal 2017