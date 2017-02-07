Feb 7 Numis Corporation Plc :
* Since start of our 2017 financial year overall market
conditions have been broadly positive
* Gradual rise in uk equity markets has been helpful to our
equities revenues which are currently running above their 2016
run rate
* Conversely, there has been a paucity of equity issuance in
UK and we are only just seeing a pick-up in M&A activity
* While uncertainties surrounding a 'hard' Brexit with
implications of new Trump administration will persist for some
time to come, we remain encouraged by general market sentiment
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)