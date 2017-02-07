UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 7 General Motors Co :
* Says based on GM North America's 2016 performance, about 52,000 eligible U.S. hourly employees to get up to max profit sharing payout of $12,000
* Says based on current assumptions, doesn't expect to make significant, mandatory contributions to U.S. qualified pension plans for next 5 years
* Says in Q4, GM sold 2.78 million vehicles, up 3.3 percent compared to Q4 2015
* Says Q4 results included a loss of $235 million related to ignition switch recall and related legal matters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly