Feb 7 Orbit Exports Ltd:

* gets members' nod to reappoint Pankaj Seth as CEO and MD

* gets members' nod to increase authorised earnings per share capital from 150 million rupees to 350 million rupees

* gets members' nod to issue bonus shares in ratio 1:1