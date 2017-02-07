Feb 7 Twitter Inc :

* Says announcing three changes for update on safety

* Says updates include stopping creation of new abusive accounts, bringing forward safer search results, collapsing potentially abusive/low-quality tweets

* Taking steps to identify people who have been permanently suspended and stop them from creating new accounts

* Says working on 'safe search' which removes tweets that have potentially sensitive content, tweets from blocked, muted accounts from search results

* Says "in the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to roll out product changes"