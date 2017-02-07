UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Feb 7 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Pivotal phase 3 data results for Trulance(Tm) (plecanatide) in the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) published in American Journal Of Gastroenterology
* Says Trulance will be available in U.S. this quarter
* Plans to file new drug application supplement with clinical data this quarter with an expected 10-month review period from submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives