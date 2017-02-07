BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd
* Legal proceedings were commenced against matthew hong an liang and mdm chong lee lee
* Evidence suggested that both had deposited / transferred funds of co into their personal accounts
* Legal proceedings were commenced as evidence uncovered suggested that both breached various agreements signed with co
* Update on discovery of improprieties in company's malaysian subsidiaries in Johor Bahru, Malaysia
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders