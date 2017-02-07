Feb 7 Labat Africa Ltd.:
* Funding Agreement Between Labat And Milost Global Inc.
* Milost's MESA funding agreement includes 250 mln rand
facility for subscription of shares in Labat Africa
* Milost's MESA funding agreement includes a 750 mln rand
convertible debt facility will be used to finance acquisitions
