Feb 7 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd

* Kitov announces initiation of formal investigation by Israeli Securities Authority

* Israeli Securities Authority has begun a formal investigation into company's public disclosures around its lead drug candidate, KIT-302

* Investigation is in its initial stages, and Kitov's officers are cooperating fully

* Company continues to move forward toward filing of our new drug application for KIT-302 with FDA