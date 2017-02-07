Feb 7 Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA :

* Q4 revenue 122.0 million euros ($130.4 million) versus 123.6 million euros a year ago

* Reconfirmation of BIG 2018 objectives

* "Top-line decrease in Q4 will have an impact on our 2016 EBITDA target, which is now estimated to be on the order of 17 million euros, representing strong growth compared to 2015" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9356 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)