Feb 7 Kuwait Projects Co SPC Limited:

* HSBC announce tender offer to purchase KIPCO notes

* Launched tender invitation for outstanding $500,000,000 4.800 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co Spc Limited

* Offer will end at 17:00 hours (london time) on 15 february

* Purchase price will be 105.250 percent of the principal amount of the notes

* Announced intention to issue a series of new u.s. Dollar-Denominated fixed rate notes under its $3,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme

* Purpose of the offer and the proposed issue of the new notes is to extend the company's and the guarantor's debt maturity profile in an efficient manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)