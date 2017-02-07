UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 7 D'Ieteren SA:
* Upward revision of D'Ieteren's fy 2016 guidance
* D'ieteren now anticipates an improvement of about 12 percent in its 2016 current consolidated result before tax, group's share
* D'Ieteren auto and Belron both exceeded expectations in december due to strong year-end market conditions Source text: bit.ly/2kiEzsZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources