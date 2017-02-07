EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 7 General Motors Co
* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit
* General Motors - Brexit resulted in a $0.3 billion unfavorable impact due primarily to adverse movement in British pound against U.S. Dollar
* General Motors says it anticipates the impacts of Brexit to continue through 2017 - SEC filing
* General Motors - Also anticipates headwinds associated with pricing pressures and increased costs associated with depreciation, marketing and costs associated with new product launches
* General Motors - Intend to mitigate the headwinds with full benefit of recently launched Astra and Mokka X along with 2017 launches of the Insignia, Ampera E Source text: (bit.ly/2lkvmjS) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.