Feb 7 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics inc says issues statement in advance of election of directors to board at co's annual meeting of stockholders

* Immunomedics -since new board was announced, has engaged with significant number of immunomedics stockholders, including venbio select advisor llc

* Immunomedics inc says urges shareholders to vote for immunomedics director nominees