UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 8 Nikkei-
* Citizen Watch likely saw group operating profit slump 27% to about 19 billion yen for the nine months ended December- Nikkei
* Citizen Watch's sales apparently slid 11% to around 240 billion yen for 9 months ended December- Nikkei
* Sales and profit for citizen watch likely to fall for the full fiscal year ending march 31 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2kjdBRZ) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources