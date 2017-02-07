BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 7 MolMed SpA:
* MolMed and TTY Biopharm (TTY)sign a term sheet to commercialise Zalmoxis in certain Asian territories
* Within June 30, the terms contained in the agreement shall be incorporated into a definitive contract
* After the signature of the definitive contract, the application of marketing authorization of Zalmoxis in the interested territories will be carried-out by and at cost of TTY
* TTY will eventually perform further clinical studies, if needed to obtain regulatory approval, and will conduct associated regulatory activities after marketing authorization
* MolMed will supply TTY with Zalmoxis and receive upfront and milestone payments up to 13.5 million euros ($14.43 million) and double-digit royalty payments on annual net sales Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: