Feb 7 American Electric Power Company Inc :

* Is seeking offers for supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations

* Seeking spot delivery proposals for up to 500,000 tons of central Appalachian coal, FOB barge, from April 2017 to Sept 2017

* In addition, is seeking spot delivery proposals up to 1.5 million tons of CAPP coal, FOB barge, beginning Jan 2018, ending Dec 2018