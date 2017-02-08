Feb 8 Premier Investments Ltd

* Notes recent press speculation around 1h17 earnings risks for retailers in australia including premier

* Premier retail total sales for 1h17 are expected to come in at a first half record sales number of approximately $588.6 million

* Premier retail's underlying 1h17 ebit is expected to be between $92.0 million and $93.0 million

* 1h17 underlying ebit is expected to reflect an increase of between 9.4% and 10.6% on 1h16 numbers on a comparable 26 week versus 26 week basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: