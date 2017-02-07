Feb 7 Eclipse Resources Corp

* Eclipse Resources reports proved reserves, operational and financial update

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Net production for Q4 2016 averaged 255 MMcfe per day, which was above high end of our previously issued guidance range

* Eclipse Resources Corp - Company's board of directors established an initial capital budget for full year 2017 of approximately $300 million

* Eclipse Resources- 2017 capital budget expected to be substantially funded through internally generated cash flows and company's current cash balance

* Eclipse Resources Corp sees Q1 production 260 MMcfe/d - 275 MMcfe/d

* Eclipse Resources Corp sees FY 2017 production in range 305 MMcfe/d - 315 MMcfe/d